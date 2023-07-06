ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara state goes back to 5 working days for civil servants

Ima Elijah

In hopes that the citizens have adjusted to the fuel subsidy removal, Kwara state increases numbers of working days for civil servants.

Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. [Twitter/@Akinsola]
Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. [Twitter/@Akinsola]

Recommended articles

The initial directive, issued on June 5, 2023, was implemented as a response to the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal government.

The reduction in working days, which brought the number down from five to three, aimed to alleviate the impact of the subsidy removal on civil servants in the state. However, in a letter addressed to the Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) on June 26, the Head of Service, Susan Modupe Oluwole, reversed the directive.

The decision to revert to the former state of affairs, with civil servants observing five working days per week, was made to allow the federal government and organised labour to collaborate on more efficient interventions to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal. The government's intervention plan will be announced shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter stated, "For this reason, it has become imperative to revert to the former state of affairs, where civil servants observe five working days pending when a position is reached by the government and the labour.

"I am therefore directed to inform all Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs, that the reduced number of working days has been reversed, hence, all categories of workers are to observe the normal five working days per week, with effect from July 10, 2023."

Additionally, the letter mentioned that workers who were not initially included in the temporary reduction of working days would receive stipends as a show of appreciation

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'MNJTF unable to scale up operations due to inadequate funding' - Amb. Nuhu

'MNJTF unable to scale up operations due to inadequate funding' - Amb. Nuhu

'Army under my watch will stamp out oil theft, pipeline vandalism' - COAS

'Army under my watch will stamp out oil theft, pipeline vandalism' - COAS

Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, surpasses 10 million users within few hours

Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, surpasses 10 million users within few hours

NARD urges FG to meet its demands

NARD urges FG to meet its demands

Sanwo-Olu harps on regulatory framework for hygienic Lagos

Sanwo-Olu harps on regulatory framework for hygienic Lagos

Kwara state goes back to 5 working days for civil servants

Kwara state goes back to 5 working days for civil servants

18,000 Cameroonian refugees undergo UN verification in Cross River

18,000 Cameroonian refugees undergo UN verification in Cross River

Nigerians our largest international students population — American university

Nigerians our largest international students population — American university

FG threatens sanctions against PoS agents over price fixing

FG threatens sanctions against PoS agents over price fixing

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma