Kwara state goes back to 5 working days for civil servants

The initial directive, issued on June 5, 2023, was implemented as a response to the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal government.

The reduction in working days, which brought the number down from five to three, aimed to alleviate the impact of the subsidy removal on civil servants in the state. However, in a letter addressed to the Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) on June 26, the Head of Service, Susan Modupe Oluwole, reversed the directive.

The decision to revert to the former state of affairs, with civil servants observing five working days per week, was made to allow the federal government and organised labour to collaborate on more efficient interventions to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal. The government's intervention plan will be announced shortly.

The letter stated, "For this reason, it has become imperative to revert to the former state of affairs, where civil servants observe five working days pending when a position is reached by the government and the labour.

"I am therefore directed to inform all Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs, that the reduced number of working days has been reversed, hence, all categories of workers are to observe the normal five working days per week, with effect from July 10, 2023."