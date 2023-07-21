ADVERTISEMENT
Akwa Ibom state partners with Innoson Motors over fuel subsidy removal

Ima Elijah

Innoson and Umo plan to ease transportation for Akwa Ibom residents.

Innoson officials and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom
Innoson officials and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom

The Governor made the announcement during a courtesy visit by the management of Innoson Motors, led by its Chairman, Chief Innocent Chukwuma (CON), at the Government House in Uyo. Chief Chukwuma, known for his significant contributions to the Nigerian automobile industry, praised Governor Eno for his people-centric approach to governance and his efforts to uplift the state's populace.

During the meeting, Governor Eno stated, "Your story is very inspiring. It ties into our A.R.I.S.E Agenda, that we can be all that we desire if we put in the right amount of work, be focused, disciplined and have eyes fixed on success. We will work with your company as we explore ways and means of alleviating the plight of our people in the area of transportation as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy."

The Governor acknowledged the struggles of the people and emphasised the government's dedication to providing palliatives to alleviate their difficulties.

In response, Chief Innocent Chukwuma expressed his admiration for Governor Eno's dedication to the welfare of his constituents. "I have followed you, Your Excellency, within the media space since your inauguration. And I want to say here that you have done so well. I was moved by your story, which is also my story, that we can all ARISE and be that which God had destined us to be," he remarked.

