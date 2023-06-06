The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

8 demands from health workers to President Tinubu

Ima Elijah

National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) presents eight demands to address potential industrial disharmony

President Bola Tinubu [The Guardian]
President Bola Tinubu [The Guardian]

Recommended articles

In a statement signed by Dr Sofiri Starson Peterside Jnr, the National President, and Dr Enobong Akpan, the Secretary General, NAGGMDP called for immediate action to avert potential multisectoral industrial disharmony that could bring Nigeria to a standstill.

President Tinubu had previously announced the removal of fuel subsidy during his inaugural speech last month, citing the unsustainable cost and limited resources available. He pledged to redirect the funds towards public infrastructure, education, healthcare, and job creation, with the aim of improving the lives of millions of Nigerians.

However, NAGGMDP's demands highlight the concerns of health workers who urge the Federal Government to suspend the fuel subsidy removal and revert to the previous pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). They emphasise the need to avoid a crisis that could disrupt various sectors of the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Solidarity with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC): NAGGMDP aligns with the NLC and calls on the Federal Government to urgently suspend the removal of fuel subsidy, returning to the previous pump price of PMS, to prevent potential industrial disharmony.

2. Revamping Refineries and Encouraging Local Production: NAGGMDP emphasises the urgent need to restore the functional capacity of existing refineries and issue licenses for the establishment of new refineries to boost local production of petroleum products.

3. Curbing Crude Oil Theft and Securing Borders: The Federal Government should take measures to address crude oil theft, enhance border security, and eliminate leakages within the oil and gas sector.

4. Subsidy Regime Audit: NAGGMDP calls for the creation of a government committee to conduct a comprehensive audit of the subsidy regime since its inception. The committee should investigate the allocation and utilisation of funds earmarked for refinery repairs, ensuring accountability for any misappropriation.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Strengthening Healthcare Financing: The Federal Government should allocate a minimum of 15% of the budget to the health sector, ensuring improved healthcare financing. Additionally, efforts should be made to achieve universal health coverage through primary healthcare and national/state health insurance schemes to reduce out-of-pocket expenses and enhance accessibility and affordability of healthcare services.

6. Cushioning Measures for Subsidy Removal: NAGGMDP urges the establishment of a robust economic team by the Federal Government to implement measures that protect citizens when the fuel subsidy is eventually removed. Priority should be given to addressing the widespread hunger and poverty in the country. Palliative measures should also be put in place to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal, particularly for low-income earners.

7. Cost Reduction and Prioritisation: The Federal Government, in the interest of the country, should take steps to reduce the cost of governance within the Executive and the National Assembly. Additionally, efforts to minimize borrowing should be made, redirecting saved funds to critical sectors of the economy, including an increase in the minimum wage.

8. Demonstration of Empathy: The administration led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu should demonstrate empathy towards Nigerian citizens by taking necessary actions to alleviate their suffering.

The demands presented by NAGGMDP reflect the concerns of health workers regarding the removal of fuel subsidy and call for prompt action from the government to address these issues and safeguard the welfare of the Nigerian people.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 10th Lagos State House of Assembly

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 10th Lagos State House of Assembly

Alex Otti terminates all revenue enforcement appointments

Alex Otti terminates all revenue enforcement appointments

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

LAWMA demolishes shanties, clears street traders along Lekki-Epe Expressway

LAWMA demolishes shanties, clears street traders along Lekki-Epe Expressway

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal

Plateau councillors fault suspension by Gov Mutfwang, describe move as illegal

Plateau councillors fault suspension by Gov Mutfwang, describe move as illegal

Former US vice president Pence files paperwork formalising bid for presidency

Former US vice president Pence files paperwork formalising bid for presidency

APC governors endorse Abbas, Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker

APC governors endorse Abbas, Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker

Bandit attacks leave 37 dead in Sokoto, Gov Aliyu vows action

Bandit attacks leave 37 dead in Sokoto, Gov Aliyu vows action

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal