Ojodu LCDA Chair provides 14 mini-buses for residents as subsidy palliatives

Odunmbaku said this in a statement on his two years in office on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the release of the mini-buses was part of the palliative measures by his administration, to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on the people of Ojodu and environs.

Odunmbaku said to cushion the impact of the current economic hardship, plans were also underway to provide free shuttle buses for students and pupils when school resumed in September.

The chairman assured residents of the area that his administration was committed to improving their standards of living.

He said in the last two years, the LCDA under his leadership, had carried out development projects cutting across sectors such as health, education, environment, youths empowerment and social infrastructure, including road rehabilitation.

According to him, seven roads in the council area have been given face-lift, while over 2,000 youths have been empowered with skills, as part of efforts to reduce unemployment.

”With the level of deficit infrastructure that we met, it was necessary for us to have a vision and narrow down our needs into these four acronyms.

”I have been privileged to be the secretary in Ikeja Local Government and Ojodu LCDA, before taking up the mantle of the chairmanship.

“So, I gained one or two experiences and was prepared for the office that, if given the mandate, I would want to do things differently.

”In the health sector, we did the survey of the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

“As at that time, we had six PHCs in Gbadamosi, Aguda, Oluwole Ogba, Akiode, Akpata and we commissioned one, six months into this administration, then the new one at Agidingbi.

”Out of the seven, we have been able to upgrade two to 24 hours services, which is Akpata and Gbadamosi,” he said.

Odunmbaku said that relevant stakeholders had been engaged, as plans were afoot to take the PHC in Gbadamosi and Akpata to full fledged maternity.

He said that given the challenge of epileptic power supply, the council was planning to equip the PHCs with alternative power energy, in terms of solar panels and inverters.

The chairman said the council had able to do three, while reaching out to multinationals to get three done in the next two years, so that the PHCs could have sufficient power supply for its operations.

He also said that arrangements were underway, in partnership with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, to turn waste to energy, to boost electricity supply.

The chairman urged residents of the area to be patient and continue to cooperate with the government at all levels, while urging them against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

He said that residents should look forward to more poverty alleviating initiatives from his administration, including widows food bank, protein day, during which meat would be sold at very cheap price.

Odunmbaku said that in another palliative market days, all items would be sold at a subsidised rate of ₦1,000 for each product bought.

He added that his administration was planning to decongest the Ogunnusi Road by opening and upgrading inner roads.

On Corporate Social Responsibility, the council chairman berated some big organisations in the area for not engaging in such noble responsibility.

Odunmbaku said the council had raked in between ₦60 million and ₦70 million as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the last one year.

He added that his government was still trying to improve on the IGR.

