The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week

Bayo Wahab

To lower the cost of energy, Obaseki promised to work with electricity companies in the state to improve power supply to homes and businesses.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Recommended articles

Obaseki announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

In the wake of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government, food and fuel prices have increased astronomically across the country.

But in a bid to cushion the effect of the policy on Edo workers, the state government in a statement signed by the governor promised to further increase the workers’ wage “if more allocation accrues to our State from the Federal Government in view of the expected savings occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads in part, “The Edo State Government shares the pains of our people and wants to assure everyone that we are standing with them in these very challenging times.

“We want to reassure our people that we will do all within our powers as a sub-national government to reduce the pains and ameliorate the sufferings our people are currently facing due to the current realities.

“As a proactive government, we have since taken the step to increase the minimum wage paid to workers in Edo State from the approved N30,000 to N40,000, the highest in the country today."

Obaseki also reduced the number of work days for civil servants to three days saying his government is aware of the hardship the removal of fuel subsidy has caused.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The governor the policy has radically increased the cost of transportation, eating deep into the wages of workers in the State. Therefore, the Edo State Government is hereby reducing the number of work days that civil and public servants will have to commute to their workplaces from five days a week to three days a week till further notice. Workers will now work from home two days every week”, he said.

In addition, to lower the cost of energy, the governor promised to work with electricity companies in the state to improve power supply to homes and businesses.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week

Peter Obi explains what he would have done differently about fuel subsidy removal

Peter Obi explains what he would have done differently about fuel subsidy removal

Controversy trails launch of Nigeria Air as Reps declare it a fraud

Controversy trails launch of Nigeria Air as Reps declare it a fraud

Obasa elected speaker of Lagos House of Assembly for 3rd straight time

Obasa elected speaker of Lagos House of Assembly for 3rd straight time

Otti reaffirms commitment to prompt payment of salaries, pensions

Otti reaffirms commitment to prompt payment of salaries, pensions

PDP lost for APC to get second chance to repent from their sins - Wike

PDP lost for APC to get second chance to repent from their sins - Wike

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 10th Lagos State House of Assembly

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 10th Lagos State House of Assembly

Alex Otti terminates all revenue enforcement appointments

Alex Otti terminates all revenue enforcement appointments

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal