Fuel Subsidy: NLC is commited to Wednesday strike

The labour body clarified that the strike will only be suspended if the Federal Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) restore the previous status quo on the fuel subsidy removal issue.

The NLC's statement, issued on Sunday, June 04, 2023, by Benson Upah, the Head of Information and Public Affairs, came as a direct response to an article published in a national newspaper on the same day. The NLC dismissed the report as laughable, labeling it a desperate attempt by adversaries to incite ethnic or regional divisions within the Nigeria Labour Congress on a matter that affects the entire nation.

Upah emphasised that such notions were only figments of imagination aimed at sowing discord. He reiterated that the Nigeria Labour Congress remains a unifying force driven by a shared national vision, mission, and values, thereby rejecting any sentiments based on religion, region, or ethnicity.

Regarding the imminent strike, the NLC assured that all affiliate unions are firmly united in their commitment to execute the action on Wednesday, June 07, unless the NNPC and the government take appropriate action. Upah further stressed that sentiments based on religion, region, or ethnicity have no place within the NLC.

Upah stated, "this scenario only plays in their imagination as Nigeria Labour Congress continues to be the biggest pan-Nigerian organization united by a common vision/mission and shared national values."

The NLC's official statement also highlighted the detrimental impact of the fuel subsidy removal policy, emphasising that it would affect all regions of the country. Consequently, the NLC emphasised that there is no justification for any region to abstain from participating in the strike.