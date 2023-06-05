The sports category has moved to a new website.
Fuel Subsidy: NLC is commited to Wednesday strike

Ima Elijah

Nigeria Labour Congress refutes speculations on strike withdrawal, stresses unity and national concern

A pump attendant fills a car with fuel at the OlA petrol station, following country wide price hikes on March 15, 2022, in Nairobi [Photo by Simon Maina/AFP via Getty Images]
A pump attendant fills a car with fuel at the OlA petrol station, following country wide price hikes on March 15, 2022, in Nairobi [Photo by Simon Maina/AFP via Getty Images]

The labour body clarified that the strike will only be suspended if the Federal Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) restore the previous status quo on the fuel subsidy removal issue.

The NLC's statement, issued on Sunday, June 04, 2023, by Benson Upah, the Head of Information and Public Affairs, came as a direct response to an article published in a national newspaper on the same day. The NLC dismissed the report as laughable, labeling it a desperate attempt by adversaries to incite ethnic or regional divisions within the Nigeria Labour Congress on a matter that affects the entire nation.

Upah emphasised that such notions were only figments of imagination aimed at sowing discord. He reiterated that the Nigeria Labour Congress remains a unifying force driven by a shared national vision, mission, and values, thereby rejecting any sentiments based on religion, region, or ethnicity.

Regarding the imminent strike, the NLC assured that all affiliate unions are firmly united in their commitment to execute the action on Wednesday, June 07, unless the NNPC and the government take appropriate action. Upah further stressed that sentiments based on religion, region, or ethnicity have no place within the NLC.

Upah stated, "this scenario only plays in their imagination as Nigeria Labour Congress continues to be the biggest pan-Nigerian organization united by a common vision/mission and shared national values."

The NLC's official statement also highlighted the detrimental impact of the fuel subsidy removal policy, emphasising that it would affect all regions of the country. Consequently, the NLC emphasised that there is no justification for any region to abstain from participating in the strike.

It is worth recalling that President Bola Tinubu, in his inaugural speech, proclaimed the end of petroleum product subsidies. However, this decision has led to significant hardship within Nigerian society since May 29, 2023.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

