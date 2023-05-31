Sanwo-Olu slams fuel marketers for unfairly hiking prices

The Governor was accompanied by Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and was given a tour by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the sudden hike in petrol prices and the resulting queues as 'unfair,' urging Nigerians to be honest about the situation. He emphasised that it was too early to doubt the decisions made by the new president and called on major fuel marketers not to exploit the current circumstances.

Sanwo-Olu further stated that there had been no significant change in the government's pronouncement to warrant the long queues. He expressed confidence in the federal government's ability to address the issue promptly. He encouraged everyone to abide by the law, continue their daily activities, and assured them that the situation would improve.

ADVERTISEMENT