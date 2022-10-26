RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fuel scarcity not an excuse to cause traffic - LASTMA cautions motorists

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Wednesday warned motorists that the scarcity of fuel being experienced was not an excuse to block and impede traffic flow across the state.

Fuel scarcity not an excuse to cause traffic - LASTMA cautions motorists.
Oreagba, according to the statement, spoke while deploying more officers to monitor traffic around filling stations across the State.

He said that the deployment became imperative following reports of long queues around filling stations caused by motorists parking indiscriminately.

Oreagba said that such motorists blocked roads while queuing up and waiting to buy fuel, expressing displeasure at their disorderly behaviour.

He urged petrol marketers to ensure that products were sold in an orderly manner that would not infringe on the right of other road users to free movement.

“The scarcity of fuel being experienced is not an excuse to block and impede traffic flows across Lagos.

“We want our roads to be free. We do not want fuel queues to constitute a burden for other road users in Lagos,” Oreagba said.

The General Manager reiterated that efficient traffic management had remained crucial in the attainment of seamless multi-modal transportation system in Lagos.

He sought maximum cooperation from the monitoring public to ensure that the ‘T.h.e.m.e.s’ agenda of the present administration yielded positive results in terms of socio-economic development, as well as security of lives and property.

