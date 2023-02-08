ADVERTISEMENT
Fuel scarcity: NNPC starts direct supply to IPMAN

Ima Elijah

Okonkwo urged IPMAN divisions across the nation to open up their stations and start selling.

NNPC GMD, Malam Mele Kyari
NNPC GMD, Malam Mele Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has allocated petrol to marketers directly to ease scarcity.

The president of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Okoronkwo made the disclosure on Tuesday, February 08, 2023, adding that the order was issued after a closed-door meeting of both parties.

The final agreements: It was agreed that IPMAN members should load petrol at NIPCO, MRS and other assigned depots.

What should marketers do now?: The marketers were however encouraged to upgrade their POS to G4 or G5 for payment efficiency.

“Members without POS are also advised to acquire it for efficiency,” Okoronkwo told NAN in Lagos.

Present at the meeting: Lawal Sade, NNPCL Managing Director; Adeyemi Adetunji, VP Downstream; IPMAN BoT Chair, Abdulkardir Aminu, and exco members attended the meeting.

