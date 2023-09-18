ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fuel price may still rise due to forex crisis and increase in crude oil costs

Bayo Wahab

Oil marketers explained that the cost of petrol was meant to increase due to the latest rise in the price of crude oil.

Petrol crisis lingers in Nigeria as marketers predict a fresh increase in the price of PMS [Premium Times]
Petrol crisis lingers in Nigeria as marketers predict a fresh increase in the price of PMS [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

According to ThePunch, the rising cost of crude oil price to about $94/barrel and the depreciation of the naira had warranted a gradual increase in the amount the Federal Government quietly spends on fuel subsidy.

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, the global benchmark for oil rose to $94/barrel while forex scarcity worsened as the naira weakened to ₦950/dollar last week.

According to TheGuardian UK, oil prices may reach $100/barrel in September following Russian and Saudi Arabian production cuts and rising demand from China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Federal Government had insisted that subsidy on petrol had ended following President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration speech on Monday, May 29, 2023, oil marketers who spoke to the newspaper believe the government still implements quasi-subsidy.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

The marketers explained that the cost of petrol was meant to increase due to the latest rise in the price of crude oil.

They, however, maintained that if the FG leaves the price of petrol at ₦617/litre, then the fuel subsidy the government claimed to have removed has returned quietly.

They explained further that when the cost of petrol was raised to ₦617/litre in July, crude oil traded around $82/barrel. The naira at the time was bought and sold at ₦865 and ₦872 at the parallel market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the possible increase in petrol prices, the National Public Relations Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Chinedu Ukadike said a rise in the dollar is an automatic increase in the cost of importing petroleum products.

“The fuel we are buying today at N617 or N596 depending on where you buy it and based on the nearness to depots, is actually below what the price should really be, going by the rise in dollar and crude oil price,” Ukadike said.

The rise in crude oil price would increase Nigeria’s foreign exchange, Ukadike explained, he, however, added that the forex would continue to be used to import refined products.

“I said earlier that what we are experiencing now is quasi-deregulation. The rise in crude oil price has both positive and negative effects on Nigeria. It is positive because it increases our generation of dollars when we sell the crude.

“But it is negative in the sense that we still use that dollar that we have got to import the finished products of crude. That is the problem. For if Nigeria is refining products, then there will be a windfall, but since we import with the dollar that we make, then it makes no sense.” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukadike submitted that the rise in crude oil prices would warrant a further increase in the cost of PMS and other finished products, thereby increasing the money the government spends to subsidise the products because the FG will have to fill the widening gap through quasi-subsidy.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Atiku's spokesperson Bwala alleges plot to silence him

BREAKING: Atiku's spokesperson Bwala alleges plot to silence him

ADSC seek united efforts from stakeholders for economic transformation

ADSC seek united efforts from stakeholders for economic transformation

FG to construct Super Highways on Abuja-Lagos, Port Harcourt-Lagos

FG to construct Super Highways on Abuja-Lagos, Port Harcourt-Lagos

Ignore video on alleged palliative diversion - Katsina Police

Ignore video on alleged palliative diversion - Katsina Police

FG invites NLC again over planned indefinite strike

FG invites NLC again over planned indefinite strike

Fuel price may still rise due to forex crisis and increase in crude oil costs

Fuel price may still rise due to forex crisis and increase in crude oil costs

Nigerians in US seek audience with President Tinubu during UNGA

Nigerians in US seek audience with President Tinubu during UNGA

NDLEA intercepts 6,600 bottles of codeine, arrests 8 suspects

NDLEA intercepts 6,600 bottles of codeine, arrests 8 suspects

My visit to Wike not to influence tribunal judgement - Gov Sule

My visit to Wike not to influence tribunal judgement - Gov Sule

Pulse Sports

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president