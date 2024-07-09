ADVERTISEMENT
FUDMA V-C says staff are spies leaking school, students' information to bandits

News Agency Of Nigeria

The VC stated that the contacts of the suspected staffers have been given to a security agency for further investigation.

Prof. Armaya’u Bichi, Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State [Katsina Times]
Prof. Armaya'u Bichi, Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State [Katsina Times]

Bichi, who disclosed this to newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday said that the contacts of the suspected staffers were given to a security agency for further investigation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspected bandits have been attacking the area, kidnapping students and staffers of the university as well as their family members.

A recent attack which led to the death of one of the university’s staff had prompted his colleagues to stage a peaceful protest over insecurity. According to the vice-chancellor, the school management is doing everything possible to prevent the recurrence of such incidents but the situation was getting aggravated.

Bichi said, “This issue of informants is worrisome, therefore, we investigated those we are suspecting of giving out their colleague's and students’ information.

”We have found them and handed over their contacts to one of the security agencies for further investigation.

“But we have not heard anything from the securities.

“These suspects are our staff. We have strong reasons for accusing them of being informants to bandits,” the vice chancellor revealed.

Reacting to the situation, the Police Command in the state said that they were not aware of such an issue but promised to further investigate the matter.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, who reacted, called on the public to always assist them with information that would end the security challenges.

