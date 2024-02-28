ADVERTISEMENT
Fubara vows to immortalise late Herbert Wigwe

Ima Elijah

Governor Fubara reflected on the remarkable achievements and social contributions of Wigwe.

Dr Wigwe and Governor Fubara [Inside Port Harcourt Media & Advertising]
Dr Wigwe and Governor Fubara [Inside Port Harcourt Media & Advertising]

During a poignant Night of Tributes event in Port Harcourt, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State paid heartfelt homage to the late Herbert Wigwe, emphasising his profound impact on society and expressing determination to immortalise him as a distinguished son of the state.

In a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Boniface Onyedi, Governor Fubara reflected on the remarkable achievements and social contributions of Wigwe, describing him as a trailblazing figure characterised by the daring spirit synonymous with Rivers people.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss, Governor Fubara lamented the passing of Wigwe, noting his roles both as an in-law and as a respected member of the community.

He highlighted Wigwe's notable success in his career and emphasised the importance of living a life of value and maintaining peaceful relationships.

In his address, Governor Fubara remarked on the transient nature of life, observing that those favoured by God are often taken from the world early to prevent corruption, while the wicked endure.

He urged individuals to prioritise meaningful relationships over material wealth, emphasising the enduring impact of one's actions on society.

Furthermore, Governor Fubara called upon members of the Port Harcourt One Love Family to continue the social impact initiatives championed by Wigwe, ensuring that his legacy lives on through their collective efforts.

Ima Elijah

Emefiele demands ₦25 billion damages from Akpabio for defamatory remark