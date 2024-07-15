RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fubara says Nigeria can’t succeed without Nigerians' support for Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

Fubara called on Nigerians to work together to sustain the country regardless of their ideological and cultural differences.

President Bola Tinubu exchange greetings with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.
President Bola Tinubu exchange greetings with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

He said, “If Nigeria fails, everybody fails,” adding that “Sub-nationals, like Rivers State, and any other state will also fail.”

Fubara said this in a statement released to journalists on Monday, July 15, 2024, by Nelson Chukwudi, his Chief Press Secretary.

The governor called on Nigerians to work together to sustain the country regardless of their ideological and cultural differences.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Facebook]
Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

The statement reads in part, “We all have to put hands together to support this administration of our President. Nigeria is a very big and complex society; with different ideologies, multi-cultural beliefs, and social differences, but we are all here as one because of the flag of Nigeria.

“So, what we need to do is to ensure that we work as one, on one common interest to make sure that we sustain this entity called Nigeria. If Nigeria succeeds, we all succeed. And Nigeria will only succeed when we support the President.

“If Nigeria fails, everybody fails. The sub-nationals, like Rivers State, and any other state will also fail. You can’t succeed just as a state. Your success must be extended to the centre.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State House Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule, has voted to freeze the Rivers State Consolidated Revenue Account, effectively preventing Governor Fubara’s administration from making state expenditures.

This action came after lawmakers issued a seven-day ultimatum for the governor to submit his budget.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

