Tension in Rivers as pro-Wike lawmakers bar Fubara from spending

Recommended articles
This action came after lawmakers issued a seven-day ultimatum for the governor to submit his budget.
Pulse reported that this during last Monday's first session of the pro-Wike House of Assembly, following a break of several months.
Concurrently, a separate session was held by the House faction headed by Victor Oko-Jumbo.
This was after the Jumbo-led assembly, which supports the State Governor Fubara, issued a letter through the Clerk, Dr G. M. Gillis-West, inviting commissioner-nominee Emmanuel Frank-Fubara for screening and confirmation on Monday as a member of the State Executive Council.
Pro-Wike Rivers Assembly suspends Gov Fubara's spending
Meanwhile, during today's deliberation, House Leader Major Jack introduced a motion informing the House that the seven-day deadline for the governor to present the 2024 budget had expired.
After deliberation, the House voted to freeze the Rivers State Consolidated Revenue Account, effectively preventing Governor Fubara’s administration from making state expenditures.