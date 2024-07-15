RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tension in Rivers as pro-Wike lawmakers bar Fubara from spending

Segun Adeyemi

After deliberation, the House voted to freeze the Rivers State Consolidated Revenue Account, effectively preventing Governor Fubara’s administration from making state expenditures.

Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]
Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This action came after lawmakers issued a seven-day ultimatum for the governor to submit his budget.

Pulse reported that this during last Monday's first session of the pro-Wike House of Assembly, following a break of several months.

Concurrently, a separate session was held by the House faction headed by Victor Oko-Jumbo.

This was after the Jumbo-led assembly, which supports the State Governor Fubara, issued a letter through the Clerk, Dr G. M. Gillis-West, inviting commissioner-nominee Emmanuel Frank-Fubara for screening and confirmation on Monday as a member of the State Executive Council.

Meanwhile, during today's deliberation, House Leader Major Jack introduced a motion informing the House that the seven-day deadline for the governor to present the 2024 budget had expired.

After deliberation, the House voted to freeze the Rivers State Consolidated Revenue Account, effectively preventing Governor Fubara’s administration from making state expenditures.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra, Rivers, Zamfara and 17 states that won't benefit from LG autonomy

Anambra, Rivers, Zamfara and 17 states that won't benefit from LG autonomy

I earn ₦2k daily to feed 2 wives, 13 kids - Street beggars surges in Kano, Kaduna

I earn ₦2k daily to feed 2 wives, 13 kids - Street beggars surges in Kano, Kaduna

Increased hardship looms as Nigeria's inflation climbs to 34.19%, food prices soar

Increased hardship looms as Nigeria's inflation climbs to 34.19%, food prices soar

Tension in Rivers as pro-Wike lawmakers bar Fubara from spending

Tension in Rivers as pro-Wike lawmakers bar Fubara from spending

'Shameless, bastard' - El-Rufai's sons slam veteran journo, Omatseye, over controversial article

'Shameless, bastard' - El-Rufai's sons slam veteran journo, Omatseye, over controversial article

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

3 major reasons LG autonomy won't work according to Fayose

3 major reasons LG autonomy won't work according to Fayose

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna

'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Daniel Bwala [X:@BwalaDaniel]

Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala dumps PDP, says I'm close to joining APC

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri [Peoples Gazette]

Gov Fintiri recognised as best governor for infrastructure by Buhari, Tinubu