Tension in Rivers as pro-Wike lawmakers bar Fubara from spending

This action came after lawmakers issued a seven-day ultimatum for the governor to submit his budget.

Pulse reported that this during last Monday's first session of the pro-Wike House of Assembly, following a break of several months.

Concurrently, a separate session was held by the House faction headed by Victor Oko-Jumbo.

This was after the Jumbo-led assembly, which supports the State Governor Fubara, issued a letter through the Clerk, Dr G. M. Gillis-West, inviting commissioner-nominee Emmanuel Frank-Fubara for screening and confirmation on Monday as a member of the State Executive Council.

Pro-Wike Rivers Assembly suspends Gov Fubara's spending

Meanwhile, during today's deliberation, House Leader Major Jack introduced a motion informing the House that the seven-day deadline for the governor to present the 2024 budget had expired.