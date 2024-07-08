ADVERTISEMENT
Pro-Wike assembly demands Fubara resubmit 2024 budget within 7 days

Segun Adeyemi

Recall that the State House of Assembly Complex, located along Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, was bombed in October 2023, following an attempt by 27 lawmakers loyal to the FCT Minister to impeach Fubara.

Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]
Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

This directive was given during Monday's first session of the pro-Wike House of Assembly, following a break of several months.

Concurrently, a separate session is being conducted by the House faction headed by Victor Oko-Jumbo.

This was after the Jumbo-led assembly, which supports the State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, issued a letter through the Clerk, Dr G. M. Gillis-West, inviting commissioner-nominee Emmanuel Frank-Fubara for screening and confirmation on Monday as a member of the State Executive Council.

The pro-Fubara legislators will convene in an improvised chamber at the Government House in Port Harcourt, while the pro-Wike lawmakers will meet at the State Assembly's official quarters on Aba Road, also within the city.

Later, during the plenary, the pro-Wike lawmakers announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress as the political crisis in the state deepened following the feud between Fubara and Wike.

The status of the 27 lawmakers is now a subject of litigation as the Court is expected to determine their faith.

