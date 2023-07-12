Fubara launches free transport scheme to mitigate fuel subsidy removal impact

The program, which involves providing free transportation services, was officially inaugurated at the Rivers State Transport Company Complex in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara, speaking through his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, expressed his administration's recognition of the difficulties faced by the people as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

He emphasised that the introduction of the free transport scheme was a fulfillment of the social contract between his government and the citizens of Rivers State, who had entrusted them with their mandate to govern.

The Commissioner for Transport, Jacobson Nbina, commended Governor Fubara for his initiative and revealed that a fleet of seventeen luxury buses had been designated to ply various routes, providing free transportation services to the public. He clarified that the program was not limited to civil servants alone, as students and other residents of Rivers State would also benefit from this service.