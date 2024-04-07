FRSC vows to continue arrest of trailers loaded with passengers

The Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu, made this known during a Salah mega rally at Zuba Central Motor Park on Saturday in Abuja.

“We have made significant arrests since the beginning of the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force (JTF) operations. We will not relent until road traffic crashes are reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.

The FRSC boss, represented by Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Operations, Shehu Zaki, appealed to transport union leaders to support the FRSC in bringing sanity to highways.

He said that the corps was working with the Nigerian Bar Association and state judiciaries to prosecute offenders on the spot.

Earlier, Muta’a Chorrie, the FCT Sector Commander, urged passengers to avoid boarding overloaded vehicles and report any act of indiscipline by drivers.

Chorrie said that the mega rally was to educate drivers and passengers on the dangers of overloading, speeding, lane indiscipline, use of phones while driving and drunk driving, among others.

Alhaji Umar Abubakar, FCT Deputy Chairman of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, said they had suspended not less than 10 members for overloading and other traffic offences in the last three months.

He pledged the association’s support in making roads safer for economic activities in the country.

The representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Civil Defence and other security agencies promised to assist the FRSC during the Special Salah operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that so far, the JTF established by the corps marshal had apprehended 35 trailers carrying 982 passengers between March 23 and March 30.