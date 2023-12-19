FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety
25 flash points and 8 black spots were also mapped out to ensure thorough safety compliance by motorists to avoid any form of accident.
The Sector Commander, Henry Benamaisia, who disclosed this to newsmen on, said 24 routes across the state prone to accidents, were identified by the command. Benamaisia added that 25 flash points and eight black spots were also mapped out to ensure thorough safety compliance by motorists to avoid any form of accident.
He advised road users to imbibe the defensive driving techniques that would go a long way in preventing any form of accidents. According to him, the command would continue to intensify its sensitisation campaign against dangerous driving in the state, especially during the festive periods.
