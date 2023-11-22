FRSC educates 189 traffic offenders on safety regulations in Osun

The command also said that no death was recorded in the month under review, adding that out of the 432 road traffic offenders arrested, 189 were educated on safety regulations.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamaisia, stated these in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, Mr Abiola Useini, on Wednesday in Osogbo. Benamaisia said that the officers and men of the command did well in ensuring that no death was recorded within the month.

“We did not record any death in October due to the tireless efforts of our officers and also cooperation from road users.

“We only had a lone accident and the driver was unharmed and came out safely,” Benamaisia said.

He said that the command embarked on 24 radio programmes and four television programmes to ensure safety of lives and property.

“Our sensitisation programmes on safety matters were very strong and we were able to reach the target audience through the media outlets,” he stated.