news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Saturday that it had deployed four breathalysers to detect drunk driving along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway, to curb accidents during the Eid el-Kabir holidays.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the breathalysers would help FRSC officials to detect drivers driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to him, a total of 26 patrol vehicles with two motorbikes, Radar guns and two ambulances, have also been deployed to ensure effective vehicular movement during the festival.

“We have deployed over 1,500 personnel, comprising of Regular and Special Marshals for traffic control activities along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway, Lekki/Epe/Ijebu-Ode highway, the Lagos-Badagry expressway and the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

“The special patrols will focus on wrongful overtaking, speeding, violation of the speed limiting device, overloading, violation of drivers’ licence and use of phone while driving.

The FRSC boss said that there were help and ambulance points at OPIC, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway for prompt rescue.

According to him, the sector command will also embark on aggressive public enlightenment programmes in major motor parks, large markets and organised transport companies across the state.

He said that such developments would allow optometrists check the conditions of drivers’ eye sight during the period.

Omeje advised the motoring public to ensure proper vehicle checks before embarking on any trip, avoid driving with expired or worn out tyres, as well as night journeys.

The sector commander said that the special patrol operation started on Aug. 17 and will end by Sunday, Aug. 26.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had declared Tuesday, Aug. 21, and Wednesday, Aug. 22, as public holidays for the Eid celebrations.