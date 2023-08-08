FRSC clamps down on trucks carrying livestock, human passengers together – Biu

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Mr Dauda Biu, said the corps would clamp down on the dangerous practice of trucks conveying livestock and human passengers together.

Biu made this known while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri. Biu observed that such dangerous practice, mostly by drivers conveying livestock and other goods from Northern parts of Nigeria to South, had been putting many lives in danger, particularly when accidents occurred.

Biu said that his working visit to Borno was part of the issues to be discussed with stakeholders, particularly road transport unions.

“We are in Borno for a couple of days to assess and see how our operatives are faring.

“There are several issues and challenges around here and we need to boost their morale.

“We also intended to sit down with stakeholders, especially the road transport unions,” Biu said.

Biu, who also spoke on speeding, particularly by some commercial bus drivers, said the need for speed limit device to regulate them was necessary. He lauded the Borno Government for its sustained support to the corps in the state and reiterated the its commitment to improve FRSC presence in the state.

“The Government of Borno made our stay very comfortable in the state.

