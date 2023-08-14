ADVERTISEMENT
FRSC arrest 281,421 road traffic offenders in 6 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

ACM Kazeem told NAN that the use of body cameras by FRSC's operatives since 2021 had helped it to leverage on technology to improve its field operations.

Its spokesman, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that those arrested committed 307,554 offences.

He listed the offences to include driving with worn-out or expired tyres, dangerous driving, use of phones while driving, over-speeding, route violation, overloading and failure to use seatbelt.

The Corps arrested no fewer than 281,421 for committing 307,554 offences across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT,’’ he said.

The technology, he added, had also helped to curtail violations of traffic rules and regulations and had been effective during patrol and surveillance operations.

The impact of the device on general operations of the Corps cannot be overemphasised.

“It helps in the area of traffic monitoring, rescue operations, and real time information gathering for decision-making.

“The device is also relevant in keeping operatives focused and determined while delivering service with dignity,’’ Kazeem said.

He warned motorists to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules and regulations and to maintain their vehicles properly before taking them to the highways, stressing that there would be no waiver on violations.

The FRSC spokesman maintained that only compliance with best practices of road use would guarantee the safety of all road users.

Road traffic crashes are avoidable if motorists adhere strictly to traffic rules,’’ Kazeem told NAN.

News Agency Of Nigeria

