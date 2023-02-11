ADVERTISEMENT
FRSC approves promotion of 3,845 marshals

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dauda Biu, has approved the promotion of 3,845 Marshals of different cadres in the just concluded promotion exercise.

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Dauda Biu. [NAN]
Biu described the promotion exercise as reward for hard work and productivity within the junior cadre of the FRSC.

According to him, in the list of the promoted Marshals of the Corps, 90 Deputy Chief Inspectors (DCIs) were promoted to the rank of Chief Inspectors (CIs).

He said that ”95 Assistant Chief Inspectors (ACIs) were promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief Inspector(DCIs), 87 Principal Marshal Inspectors (PMIs) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief Inspector,(ACIs).

”Two hundred and twenty two Senior Marshal Inspectors (SMIs) were promoted to the rank of Principal Marshal Inspector,(PMIs), 228 Marshal Inspectors-One (MI-I) were promoted to the rank of Senior Marshal Inspector.

“Three hundred and sixty one Marshal Inspectors-Two (MI-II) were promoted to the rank of Marshal Inspector-One (MI-I),“ he said.

Biu said that other Marshals of the FRSC who benefitted from the promotion exercises were: 254 Chief Road Marshal Assistants promoted to the rank of Marshal Inspector-Two (MI-II).

He said that 149 Deputy Chief Road Marshal assistants promoted to the rank of Chief Road Marshal Assistant adding that 1,042 Senior Road Marshal Assistants promoted to the rank of Deputy Road Marshal Assistant.

”Eight thirty three Road Marshal Assistant –One (RMA-I) promoted to the rank of Senior Road Marshal Assistant, 437 Road Marshal Assistants-Two (RMA-II) promoted to the rank of Road Marshal Assistant –One (RMA-I).

“Forty seven Road Marshal Assistants-Three were promoted to the rank of Road Marshal Assistants-Two (RMA-II),“ he said.

The Corps Marshal congratulated the newly promoted Marshals (junior cadre) of the Corps and charged them to recommit themselves to the ideals of FRSC.

This, he said in which the scope was not limited to saving lives on Nigerian roads, and creating a safe motoring environment but also managing traffic.

He added that the reward for hard work was promotion, and the outcome of promotion was more responsibilities.

He urged all staff to see the exercise as an opportunity not to rest on their oars while unjoining others who were yet to partake in the exercise to remain patient and committed to the Job.

He said that his administration was set to reward dedication, passion, creative innovation, proactiveness and timely response to critical situations that related to traffic and crash management.

