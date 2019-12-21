Ahead of the upcoming festive period, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists to always remember their family members who depend on them.

The corps’ Ikorodu Unit Commander, Olawale Kareem, made the plea during the ‘Drive to Stay Alive’ campaign held in Majekodunmi Motor Park, Sabo in Ikorodu, The Nation reports.

The agency appealed to all road users to be mindful of of traffic rules in order to prevent accidents during the Yuletide.

Speaking at the event, Olawale said majority of drivers drive recklessly under the influence of drugs.

He pleaded with drivers to always remember their wives, children and others depending on them for living.

The FRSC boss further warned that anyone caught driving recklessly during the festive period would be prosecuted in accordance with traffic laws.