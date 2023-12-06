French Minister expresses support for EFCC's fight against economic crimes

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in statement in Abuja on Tuesday said that Baile made the disclosure while on a courtesy visit to Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede.

“Baile congratulated Olukoyede on his appointment and sued for greater collaboration with the EFCC on modalities for tackling cybercrimes and associated criminalities.

“Discussions were also held on issues pertaining to joint investigations and intelligence sharing,” Oyewale said.

He quoted Olukoyede as also appreciating the visit and restated the Commission’s resolve to driving the war against economic and financial crimes on the right focus.

“We are determined to properly focus the mandate of the Commission in the overall interests of Nigerians.

“The overriding aim of fighting economic and financial crimes is to grow the economy, stimulate development, create jobs and remove bottlenecks against sustainable development.

“We will be more professional in the way we do our jobs and we will adhere strictly to the rule of law,” he stated.