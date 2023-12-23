ADVERTISEMENT
Free train rides giving relief to many Nigerians — NRC Manager

News Agency Of Nigeria

In a related development, passengers who benefitted from the luxury bus fare reduction, facilitated by the federal government, expressed gratitude to the Tinubu-led administration.

Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line. [railjournal]
Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line. [railjournal]

Arisa made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Saturday.

He commended the Federal Government for supporting the masses during the festive period to have the opportunity to celebrate with their loved ones, without the burden of transportation costs.

The manager said that the service loaded 6002 passengers daily on Mass Transit Train (MTT) from Lagos to Ijoko, and 1,250 passengers on Standard Gauge.

He said that they also carried 362 passengers free daily on Apapa to Kajola Standard Gauge train.

“All railway train services are free for passenger traffic from Iddo to Kajola, Iddo to Ijoko, Kajola to Apapa, Apapa to Kajola; Lagos to Ibadan and Ibadan to Lagos are also free, both morning and afternoon, with the presidential directive.

“We are fully complying with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive for free rides till Jan.. 4, 2024,” Arisa said.

He said they run two return trips on the Lagos -Ibadan and Apapa-Kajola free every day, while they run only a trip from Iddo-Ijoko and Ijoko to Iddo daily.

Earlier, a banker, Tunde Ashiru, commended the federal government for assisting citizens during the festive period.

Ashiru, who was travelling to Abeokuta with three kids and his wife, said he would book against Jan. 2, to enable him and his family to enjoy the free ride back to Lagos.

An evangelist, Rebecca Ajayi, who travelled to Ibadan with church members on the free ride, prayed that the present administration would have a successful tenure.

Another passenger, Nkechi Emeka, travelling to Ibadan, urged the NRC management to improve on the booking of passengers, to avoid multiple booking of seats.

In a related development, passengers who benefitted from the luxury bus fare reduction, facilitated by the federal government, expressed gratitude to the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Those who spoke with NAN said that the 50 per cent discount came at the right time

One of the passengers travelling from Lagos to Benin at God Is Good (GIG) Motors, Ben Orobosa, however, said that the government should have informed travellers by the first week in December, to enable them to plan their journeys properly.

A passenger with Chisco Transport going to Port-Harcourt from Lagos, Grace Toney, thanked the government for the relief.

The Operations Manager, Chisco Transport, Gabriel Ajayeoba, also commended the FG for relieving passengers during the festive period.

“We have been loading four luxury buses to Abuja and Eastern parts of the country following the 50 per cent incentive by the government.

“We pray that the Almighty God will bless the President and his entire family.

”We are collecting N45,000 because of the season, and with the government intervention, we are collecting 27, 000 from passengers to the eastern part of the country, while we collect N25,000 to Abuja.

”We have been having our full load of passengers, regardless of the situation in the country, during the festive period,” Ajayeoba said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

