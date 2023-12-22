France follows US, Canada steps, tightens immigrations rules on Nigerians

The policy came to be due to a bipartisan law recently passed by the French parliament.

Both President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Renaissance Party and Deputy of the French National Assembly, Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally, backed the new legislature, which some sections of the country have termed discriminatory.

An earlier version of the draft was rejected by the parliament last week after the National Rally, as well as the left, voted it down, forcing the government to respond with a redraft that contains tougher provisions, per BBC.

The stringent immigration policy tightens the noose on migrants, making it difficult for them to bring family members to France and delaying their access to welfare benefits.

The law also bans keeping minors in detention facilities, while leaders of a third of French regions have expressed their contempt for the policy and vowed not to comply with certain provisions in it.

There's a controversial part of the provision that discriminates between citizens and migrants, even those living in the country legally, in determining eligibility for benefits.

However, the right-wing parties were pleased with the tougher version and overwhelmingly backed it on Monday.

While welcoming the amended bill, Le Pen remarked that this is an “ideological victory” for the far-right.

For his part, Eric Ciotti, the leader of the right-wing Republican party, said, “This is our bill,” describing it as “firm and courageous”.

Conversely, left-wingers have criticised President Macron for allowing the far-right free rein in the country. Socialist party leader Olivier Faure said, "History will remember those who betrayed their convictions.”

Of the 101 departments in the European nation, 32, including Paris, have vowed not to implement the provisions of the law on benefits for non-citizens.

The development followed similar moves by Canada and the United Kingdom against foreign students.