ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

France follows US, Canada steps, tightens immigrations rules on Nigerians

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Western countries seem to be tightening the noose on foreign students to control the influx of migrants into their shores.

France follows US, Canada steps, tightens immigrations rules on Nigerians
France follows US, Canada steps, tightens immigrations rules on Nigerians

Recommended articles

The policy came to be due to a bipartisan law recently passed by the French parliament.

Both President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Renaissance Party and Deputy of the French National Assembly, Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally, backed the new legislature, which some sections of the country have termed discriminatory.

An earlier version of the draft was rejected by the parliament last week after the National Rally, as well as the left, voted it down, forcing the government to respond with a redraft that contains tougher provisions, per BBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stringent immigration policy tightens the noose on migrants, making it difficult for them to bring family members to France and delaying their access to welfare benefits.

The law also bans keeping minors in detention facilities, while leaders of a third of French regions have expressed their contempt for the policy and vowed not to comply with certain provisions in it.

There's a controversial part of the provision that discriminates between citizens and migrants, even those living in the country legally, in determining eligibility for benefits.

However, the right-wing parties were pleased with the tougher version and overwhelmingly backed it on Monday.

While welcoming the amended bill, Le Pen remarked that this is an “ideological victory” for the far-right.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, Eric Ciotti, the leader of the right-wing Republican party, said, “This is our bill,” describing it as “firm and courageous”.

Conversely, left-wingers have criticised President Macron for allowing the far-right free rein in the country. Socialist party leader Olivier Faure said, "History will remember those who betrayed their convictions.”

Of the 101 departments in the European nation, 32, including Paris, have vowed not to implement the provisions of the law on benefits for non-citizens.

The development followed similar moves by Canada and the United Kingdom against foreign students.

The former recently increased the cost of living Proof of Funds requirements for study permit applicants from other countries by over 100% to $20,635, while the latter has banned non-PhD students from bringing their families to the UK.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger Govt discovers about 200 fake names on its payroll

Niger Govt discovers about 200 fake names on its payroll

FG declares public holidays for Christmas, New Year celebrations

FG declares public holidays for Christmas, New Year celebrations

Abia govt catches Japa doctors still collecting salaries

Abia govt catches Japa doctors still collecting salaries

France follows US, Canada steps, tightens immigrations rules on Nigerians

France follows US, Canada steps, tightens immigrations rules on Nigerians

Ebonyi Police record 487 arrests, 300 cases from June till date

Ebonyi Police record 487 arrests, 300 cases from June till date

7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2023

7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2023

Nigeria Immigration Service decorates 104 promoted officers in Adamawa

Nigeria Immigration Service decorates 104 promoted officers in Adamawa

LAWMA vows to tackle waste surge during Christmas, New year festivities

LAWMA vows to tackle waste surge during Christmas, New year festivities

Supreme Court affirms Peter Mbah's election in Enugu State

Supreme Court affirms Peter Mbah's election in Enugu State

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Oluremi Tinubu urges governors’ wives to complement President Tinubu’s agenda

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil [zeenews]

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana [Ministry of Defence]

Let’s stay and salvage Nigeria - Perm sec appeals to doctors, health workers

Wike asks NASS to approve ₦17.1bn allocated to FCT in 2024 budget [NAN]

Wike asks NASS to approve ₦17.1bn allocated to FCT in 2024 budget