Former Yobe Gov Bukar-Abba Ibrahim dies in Saudi Arabia

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe announced this to newsmen in Damaturu on Sunday.

According to Mohammed, the former governor, died on Sunday in a Saudi Arabia hospital after a protracted illness.

He said the deceased will be buried in Saudi Arabia, while funeral services will be conducted in Yobe.

“Meanwhile, condolences are to be received by Governor Mai Mala Buni at the Government House Mosque, Damaturu.

“Gov. Buni described the death as a huge loss to the government and people of the state.

“He prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and admit him into paradise," Mohammed said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim was the governor of Yobe from May 1999 to May 2007.