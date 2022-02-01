RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former Senator, Ben Bruce loses mother

The ex-lawmaker says he found solace in knowing that he gave his mother all the attention he could give during her lifetime.

Ben Murray-Bruce and his mom, Madam Margaret Murray-Bruce.

Ben Murray-Bruce, former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District has announced the death of his mother, Madam Margaret Murray-Bruce.

Murray-Bruce said his mother died at 4.40 am on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

In a tweet announcing his mother’s passing, the ex-lawmaker said he found solace in knowing that he gave his mother all the attention he could give during her lifetime.

He wrote: “Life. Indeed, like sand in the wind, today it’s here, tomorrow it’s gone. My mum is gone. She died at 4.40 am this morning. My gem of inestimable value, my support system, my best friend, my everything — she’s gone.

“My consolation is that in her lifetime, I gave her not just everything that money could buy, but most importantly, I gave her my presence, my time, my everything.

“On uncountable occasions, I will go to her house to hug her and play with her for no reason but love, the kind that only sons share with their mums. I love you, mum, and I miss you. This one hurts so bad. Forever yours.”

Murray-Bruce, the founder of the Silverbird Group is a Nigerian business magnate and politician.

