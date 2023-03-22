Former NURTW boss Olohunwa hails Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

In his congratulatory message made available to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos , Olohunwa said that Sanwo-Olu’s resounding victory in the election on Saturday was a confirmation of the confidence the residents have in him.

The former NURTW chairman said that the governor’s sterling stewardship in less than four years in office in spite of the negative impacts of COVID-19 and the EndSARS# crisis endeared him to many residents who voted for him.

Olohunwa tasked Sanwo-Olu to fulfil his campaign promises on provision of public intermodal transportation system as well as the timely completion of the Lagos Red Line and Blue Line rail projects.

“Your infrastructural development projects like the construction of the Lekki seaport, modern railway lines, roads and bridges are testaments of a tested and proven leader like your good-self.

“As a unifier, we appeal to you to use your good office to heal the wounds deliberately created by certain elements within the state in the run up to the just concluded governorship and House of Assembly elections,” he said.

Olohunwa said that Lagos NURTW members, as critical stakeholders, had made huge sacrifices and worked tirelessly towards APC’s electoral successes to ensure continuity of Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES agenda in the state.

“It is gratifying to note that the contribution of votes of NURTW members in Lagos helped greatly in securing the victory for Sanwo-Olu.

“It is even more gratifying that the Lagos NURTW helped to secure Sanwo-Olu’s victory voluntarily, without any condition,” the former NURTW chairman said.

