ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former NURTW boss Olohunwa hails Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olohunwa tasked Sanwo-Olu to fulfil his campaign promises on provision of public intermodal transportation system as well as the timely completion of the Lagos Red Line and Blue Line rail projects.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

In his congratulatory message made available to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos , Olohunwa said that Sanwo-Olu’s resounding victory in the election on Saturday was a confirmation of the confidence the residents have in him.

The former NURTW chairman said that the governor’s sterling stewardship in less than four years in office in spite of the negative impacts of COVID-19 and the EndSARS# crisis endeared him to many residents who voted for him.

Olohunwa tasked Sanwo-Olu to fulfil his campaign promises on provision of public intermodal transportation system as well as the timely completion of the Lagos Red Line and Blue Line rail projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your infrastructural development projects like the construction of the Lekki seaport, modern railway lines, roads and bridges are testaments of a tested and proven leader like your good-self.

“As a unifier, we appeal to you to use your good office to heal the wounds deliberately created by certain elements within the state in the run up to the just concluded governorship and House of Assembly elections,” he said.

Olohunwa said that Lagos NURTW members, as critical stakeholders, had made huge sacrifices and worked tirelessly towards APC’s electoral successes to ensure continuity of Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES agenda in the state.

“It is gratifying to note that the contribution of votes of NURTW members in Lagos helped greatly in securing the victory for Sanwo-Olu.

“It is even more gratifying that the Lagos NURTW helped to secure Sanwo-Olu’s victory voluntarily, without any condition,” the former NURTW chairman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olohunwa then expressed optimism that with Sanwo-Olu’s re-election a greater Lagos of the peoples’ dream would arise as the state remained in safe and capable hands.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amotekun arrests suspected hoodlum terrorising Osun residents

Amotekun arrests suspected hoodlum terrorising Osun residents

UK rates INEC high, condemns violence during guber, assembly elections

UK rates INEC high, condemns violence during guber, assembly elections

Sultan declares Thursday 1st day of Ramadan

Sultan declares Thursday 1st day of Ramadan

Don’t lose hope on Enugu governorship election, Nweke urges supporters

Don’t lose hope on Enugu governorship election, Nweke urges supporters

PDP dissolves its Katsina State Executive Committee

PDP dissolves its Katsina State Executive Committee

NPA expects 21 ships with petroleum, others at Lagos ports

NPA expects 21 ships with petroleum, others at Lagos ports

Okowa felicitates Tony Elumelu at 60

Okowa felicitates Tony Elumelu at 60

Wild jubilation erupts in Abia over Labour Party’s guber victory

Wild jubilation erupts in Abia over Labour Party’s guber victory

Hoodlums vandalise Zamfara NBTI Centre during election victory celebrations

Hoodlums vandalise Zamfara NBTI Centre during election victory celebrations

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. (Tribune)

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians

MC Oluomo

MC Oluomo warns non-APC voters in Lagos to stay home on election day

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota. [Twitter:@mainlandfm]

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota