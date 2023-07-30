ADVERTISEMENT
Former NECO registrar appointed VC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The school said the board expressed confidence in Garba’s ability to lead the private university on the path of excellence.

Prof. Abdulrashid Garba. [ResearchGate]

This is contained in a statement issued by the institution’s Administrative Secretary, Malam Yusuf Datti, on Sunday in Kano.

Garba is a former Registrar of the National Examination Council and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano.

According to Datti, the appointment was approved by the board under the chairmanship Prof. Sani Zahradeen, who is the Chief Imam of Kano and former Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University.

News Agency Of Nigeria

