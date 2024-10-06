Former Minister, Tallen's only son dies in Abuja hospital

Richard died on Sunday morning at the Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja, after being hospitalised, the family said in a statement on Sunday.

The cause of his death was not immediately known but he was said to have been placed on oxygen in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday night.

Also confirming the incident, his alma mater, the Vom Old Boys’ Association (VOBA) wrote on its social media platform that he died in Abuja after a brief illness.

“On a very sad note, we regret to announce the sudden passing of our member, Mr Richard Adamu Tallen.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, oh Lord, may perpetual light shine upon him.

“May the soul of Richard and all departed VOBA members RIP. Amen,” the group posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

The late Richard, who is a graduate of Computer Science from a United States university, was aged 42 and is survived by a wife and three children.