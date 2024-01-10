ADVERTISEMENT
Former Minister Olu Agunloye arraigned by EFCC on fraud charges

Ima Elijah

Agunloye has been remanded in Kuje prison, awaiting a decision on bail.

Olu Agunloye [YNaija]
Olu Agunloye [YNaija]

Appearing before the federal high court in Abuja on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Agunloye entered a plea of not guilty in response to the charges presented against him.

The court proceedings were marked by a straightforward tone as the former minister faced the accusations.

As a result of the arraignment, Olu Agunloye has been remanded in Kuje prison, awaiting a decision on bail.

In December 2023, EFCC declared Agunloye wanted on an alleged case of forgery and corruption.

In a communique shared by the Commission on Twitter and its website, the former minister’s image was displayed with a message urging the public to provide information that could lead to his arrest.



