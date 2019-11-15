Former Minister of Information, Chief Alex Akinyele, is dead.

The Nation reports that Akinleye's demise was announced in a statement by one of his sons, Constantine Akinfolarin Akinyele.

The statement confirmed that the Ondo chief passed on in the late hours of Thursday, November 14, 2019, after a brief illness.

Akinyele was a Nigerian administrator who served as a Minister of Information, and later became Chairman of the Nigerian Sports Commission.

He served under former military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babaginda who nominated him as a member of the Constituent Assembly and later appointed him as the Minister of Information.