Former Kwara commissioner explains EFCC invitation

He said such residents face challenges of water entering their houses, but the government was doing all possible to avert it.

Mr Rotimi Illiyasu, former Kwara Commissioner for Works and Transport. [NAN]
Mr Rotimi Illiyasu, former Kwara Commissioner for Works and Transport. [NAN]

Iliyasu noted that the widely circulated report said he was grilled by the EFCC over projects he handled while he served the state government.

Rotimi told members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council, on Friday in Ilorin, that he has never received an invitation from EFCC not to talk of being detained as reported by a faceless online platform.

“I have never been invited or detained by the EFCC. I thank God for the state and Governor I served, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is very prudent and diligent in awarding contracts.

“It is all political; it seems some people feel threatened by my popularity in my local government and senatorial district by extension and trying to look for a way to tarnish my good image.

“Before now, I’ve resolved within me that I’ll not be a disappointment to my people, especially my generation as a youth.

“All I want to do is to help my people in Moro Local Government Area as one of the greatest beneficiaries of this administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the last four years, I only want to give back to my people,” he said.

Rotimi, an Engineer, also advised prospective land buyers to build houses to always ensure they buy in the upstream areas, stating that this will prevent them from being submerged by flood.

Going by the modern standard of the road project, he said, the height of the road and drainage must be raised, which was affecting many old houses beside the newly constructed roads.

“But our people must also learn from this and try as much as possible to make the foundation of their future building up because quality road projects must be met by the state to access international donor standards,” he said.

