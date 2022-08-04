Former IGP, Tafa Balogun has died

Multiple reports confirmed that the former police chief drew his last breath at a hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos in the evening of Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Family sources revealed that the deceased passed away after a brief illness.

Balogun died at the age of 74, a few days to his 75th birthday.

Born on August 8, 1974 at Ila-Orangun, Osun State, Tafa Balogun became Nigeria's 21st Inspector-General of Police in March 2002.

He was a member of cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Course 3.

Having served the force in various commands across the country, Tafa meritoriously rose through the ranks and became the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to former Inspector-General of Police, Muhammadu Gambo, Deputy Commission of Police Edo State, the pioneer Commissioner of Police in Delta State.

He was also deployed as commissioner of police in both Rivers and Abia states.

He was appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone One Kano State, the position he held until his elevation to the post of IGP on March 6, 2002.

Balogun's reign as the IGP was marred by a corruption allegation in 2005, which drew global attention.

On April 4, 2005, he was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of stealing and laundering of over $100 million from the Police treasury during his stint as the Inspector General of Police.

The anti-graft agency under Nuhu Ribadu brought 70 charges against Balogun, covering the period from 2002 to 2004 when he was the Inspector General of Police.