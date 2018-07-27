Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Former Governor of Gombe is dead

Hashidu Former Governor of Gombe is dead

His daughter, Hajiya Zariyatu Hashidu , who confirmed his death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said her father died at his residence in Gombe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Governor of Gombe is dead play

Abubakar Habu Hashidu

(NAN)

The first civilian governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Abubakar Hashidu passed away on Friday at the age of 74.

His daughter, Hajiya Zariyatu Hashidu , who confirmed his death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said her father died at his residence in Gombe.

She said he left behind, one wife, eight children and fifteen grandchildren.

Hashidu  was the governor of the state from May 1999 to May 2003, having been elected under the platform of the defunct All Peoples’ Party (APP), which later changed its name to All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

He had also served as Minister of Water Resources, as well as that of Agriculture and Rural Development, under the regime of Gen.Ibrahim Babangida.

He remains are to be buried today (Friday) at about 5pm. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Government names owner of tanker that caused Otedola...bullet
2 Melaye Senator claims he spent 11 hours in wilderness after escaping...bullet
3 Buhari President's impeachment process was supposed to start on...bullet

Related Articles

Abu Ibrahim Fears of arrest, abuse by Govs may kill State Police Bill
In Afghanistan Kabul suicide attack death toll rises to 23
2019 Election How OBJ, ex-Generals are reportedly plotting to remove Buhari
Pulse Opinion Has Mama Taraba abandoned Atiku?
Aisha Alhassan Mama Taraba says APC will rule forever
2019 PDP asks presidential aspirants to pay N12m
APC Convention Youths threaten to scatter gathering over imposition
Ekiti Election Gov Dankwambo describes PDP’s defeat as a setback
Ekiti Election Alleged attack on Fayose is a comical performance - APC
Ekiti Election Fayose's harassment is shameful and undemocratic - Dankwambo

Local

Offa Robbery: Court summons Police on detention Ahmed's aide
Offa Robbery Kwara court summons Police to explain detention of Governor Ahmed's aide
Benue lawmakers climb Assembly complex to avoid Police
Benue Lawmakers climb fence to enter Assembly complex to avoid Police officers
Operation Lafiya Dole gets 4th Commander in 2 years
Ahmed Dikko Anti-Boko Haram mission, Operation Lafiya Dole, gets 4th Commander in 2 years
Gunmen kill Imo APC chairman, Sunny Ejiagwu
Sunny Ejiagwu Gunmen kill Imo APC chairman