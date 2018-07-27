news

The first civilian governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Abubakar Hashidu passed away on Friday at the age of 74.

His daughter, Hajiya Zariyatu Hashidu , who confirmed his death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said her father died at his residence in Gombe.

She said he left behind, one wife, eight children and fifteen grandchildren.

Hashidu was the governor of the state from May 1999 to May 2003, having been elected under the platform of the defunct All Peoples’ Party (APP), which later changed its name to All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

He had also served as Minister of Water Resources, as well as that of Agriculture and Rural Development, under the regime of Gen.Ibrahim Babangida.

He remains are to be buried today (Friday) at about 5pm.