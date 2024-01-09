ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former first lady Maryam Abacha, others storm Abuja to celebrate Tallen's 65th birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Maryam also urged those in any position of authority, to pursue the course as top priority, to ensure peace, unity, security and national cohesion.

Second from right, former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, flanked on her right by former First Lady, Maryam Abacha, on her left, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Jamila Ibrahim, among other distinguished dignitaries [NAN]
Second from right, former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, flanked on her right by former First Lady, Maryam Abacha, on her left, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Jamila Ibrahim, among other distinguished dignitaries [NAN]

Recommended articles

The event, which ended with a dinner at Tallen’s residence, began with a Holy Mass at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Pro-Cathedral, Garki, presided over by the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama.

The roll call of dignitaries included former Gov Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; former Gov James Ngilari of Adamawa; Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr Jamila Ibrahim; Sen Aisha Dahiru Binani.

Others were two former ministers of women affairs, Zainab Maina and Inna Ciroma; former Minister of Power, Prince Jeddy Agba, former Kaduna State Governor’s wife, Amina Yakowa; former Supreme Court Justice, Amina Augie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list also included former EFCC boss, Farida Waziri; Mandate Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory, Health and Human Services, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe; Solicitor General of Nigeria, Beatrice Jeddi-Agba.

Also in attendance were APC National Women Leader, Dr Blessing Agbomhere; first female and current Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof Florence Obi; former Nigerian Ambassador to Cote D’Ivoire, Martin Adamu. Many of the distinguished guests took turn to euglogise Dame Tallen in their goodwill messages to her at the occasion.

Mrs Abacha, while eulogising Tallen, recalled meeting her for the first time in the Presidential Villa when Abacha was Head of State and since then they both remained in touch “because of her exciting and irresistible aura”.

She called for inter-religious unity among Nigerians, and urged Tallen and others, who might find themselves in any position of authority, to pursue the course as top priority, to ensure peace, unity, security and national cohesion.

Also, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Jamilu Ibrahim, said her rise to ministerial position would not have been possible without the mentorship of Tallen. She said that Tallen inspired and encouraged her all along, right from when they first met when she was SSA to the Governor of Kwara many years ago, adding that God was not yet done with Tallen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Inna Ciroma, recalled how Tallen, on assumption of office as women affairs minister, first invited her predecessors to meet and learn from them. She said Tallen’s passion for women development was second to none.

Mrs Zainab Maina described Tallen as a great woman that would have reached much greater heights in politics but was inhibited by her female status as she was schemed out.

She, however, expressed confidence that a woman would one day become the President of Nigeria with the kind of foundation already laid by women like them, adding that Nigeria still needed Tallen in office to continue her goodness.

Mrs Amina Yakowa described Tallen as a devout Christian and Papal Knight, whose constituency was the Church and God and urged her to continue trusting in God’s ways and guidance.

Sen Binani, while pouring encomiums on Tallen, described her as an irrepressible emancipator of women, who God had blessed as two-time minister and one-time deputy governor, which opportunity she utilised to put indelible marks on the sands of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

She specially appreciated Tallen for standing by her and sacrificing for her during the 2022 Adamawa Governorship Primary Election, adding that she could never thank her enough. Also, the APC Women Leader, Agbomhere, described Tallen as down-to-earth, and recalled the first time she met the celebrator and was swept off her feet by Tallen’s “magnetising aura”.

Prof. Florence Obi, who presided over the cutting of the cake, summed up the eulogies, describing Tallen as phenomenal, outstanding, warm, charming, exciting, a lover of people and special creation of God. Responding, Tallen thanked her guests for the goodwill messages and for finding time to honor her by coming to celebrate her 65th birthday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former first lady Maryam Abacha, others storm Abuja to celebrate Tallen's 65th birthday

Former first lady Maryam Abacha, others storm Abuja to celebrate Tallen's 65th birthday

Yobe South, North constituents confirm to have received Tinubu’s Christmas rice

Yobe South, North constituents confirm to have received Tinubu’s Christmas rice

NERC dissolves Kaduna Electricity Distribution company board over ₦110bn debt

NERC dissolves Kaduna Electricity Distribution company board over ₦110bn debt

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

Nigeria Legion advocates for inclusion in FG budget for fallen heroes' welfare

Nigeria Legion advocates for inclusion in FG budget for fallen heroes' welfare

We’re determined to boost power supply in Abia - Information commissioner, Kanu

We’re determined to boost power supply in Abia - Information commissioner, Kanu

'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk explains his decision to ban Hamas' X account: 'This was a tough call'

'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk explains his decision to ban Hamas' X account: 'This was a tough call'

How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps

How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps

EFCC heads to Court of Appeal to avoid paying Emefiele one kobo

EFCC heads to Court of Appeal to avoid paying Emefiele one kobo

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

SDP-National-Chairman-Alhaji-Shehu-Gabam [Tribune Online]

Be bold in implementing electoral laws, constitution in future elections - SDP tells INEC