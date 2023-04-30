Former EFCC zonal head praised for rejecting ₦50M bribe from Chinese nationals

The group praised Lawal as a patriotic and honest police officer whose actions had dispelled negative perceptions of police officers.

They further noted that Nigeria needs more officers like him to fight against corruption in the country.

In a statement to newsmen, the ACCN said, “The Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal had found Mr Meng Wei Kun and Mr Xu Kuai guilty of two of three-count charges that included conspiracy, money laundering, and attempted bribery to the tune of N50 Million brought against them by the EFCC.”

The group commended the judiciary for upholding the truth and ensuring that the Chinese men were convicted. They emphasised the importance of recognising officers like Abdullahi Lawal, who serve their country with dedication and patriotism.

The ACCN’s statement also stressed the need to reward officers like Lawal, who served as a role model to junior-ranking officers. “Rewarding officers like him will serve as motivation for other junior-ranking officers to emulate him,” the statement added.

The culprits

Lawal’s rejection of the bribe reportedly led to the arrest and eventual conviction of the two Chinese officials. According to reports, the two men attempted to bribe Lawal with ₦50 million in exchange for halting their investigation by the EFCC.