The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former EFCC zonal head praised for rejecting ₦50M bribe from Chinese nationals

Ima Elijah

Lawal’s rejection of the bribe reportedly led to the arrest and eventual conviction of the two Chinese officials.

Meng Wei Kun and Xu Kuai tried to bribe an EFCC officer with ₦50 million [The Sun News]
Meng Wei Kun and Xu Kuai tried to bribe an EFCC officer with ₦50 million [The Sun News]

Recommended articles

The group praised Lawal as a patriotic and honest police officer whose actions had dispelled negative perceptions of police officers.

They further noted that Nigeria needs more officers like him to fight against corruption in the country.

In a statement to newsmen, the ACCN said, “The Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal had found Mr Meng Wei Kun and Mr Xu Kuai guilty of two of three-count charges that included conspiracy, money laundering, and attempted bribery to the tune of N50 Million brought against them by the EFCC.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The group commended the judiciary for upholding the truth and ensuring that the Chinese men were convicted. They emphasised the importance of recognising officers like Abdullahi Lawal, who serve their country with dedication and patriotism.

The ACCN’s statement also stressed the need to reward officers like Lawal, who served as a role model to junior-ranking officers. “Rewarding officers like him will serve as motivation for other junior-ranking officers to emulate him,” the statement added.

Lawal’s rejection of the bribe reportedly led to the arrest and eventual conviction of the two Chinese officials. According to reports, the two men attempted to bribe Lawal with ₦50 million in exchange for halting their investigation by the EFCC.

Following the Court of Appeal judgment that sentenced the two Chinese officials to prison for their offences on March 31, 2023, the ACCN leader, Shehu Abubakar, stated that Lawal should be given a special promotion from the highest police authorities for his patriotism and honesty.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former EFCC zonal head praised for rejecting ₦50M bribe from Chinese nationals

Former EFCC zonal head praised for rejecting ₦50M bribe from Chinese nationals

Sudan: CISLAC accuses FG of ‘fake’ evacuation plan for stranded Nigerians

Sudan: CISLAC accuses FG of ‘fake’ evacuation plan for stranded Nigerians

Paramount ruler of Obudu in Cross River, Davies-Agba, joins ancestors

Paramount ruler of Obudu in Cross River, Davies-Agba, joins ancestors

Nearly 25 million Nigerians experiencing acute hunger in 2023

Nearly 25 million Nigerians experiencing acute hunger in 2023

Overconfidence made you lose 2023 election – Lai Mohammed tells PDP, LP

Overconfidence made you lose 2023 election – Lai Mohammed tells PDP, LP

Shettima assures Nigerian women Tinubu will be 'gender-friendly'

Shettima assures Nigerian women Tinubu will be 'gender-friendly'

FG approves Eagle Square for May Day parade after NLC showdown

FG approves Eagle Square for May Day parade after NLC showdown

Ganduje wants Abba Yusuf to work with him for a smooth transition

Ganduje wants Abba Yusuf to work with him for a smooth transition

Tinubu's son vows Nigerian youths will enjoy his father's administration

Tinubu's son vows Nigerian youths will enjoy his father's administration

Pulse Sports

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya