Former army general sentenced to jail for embezzling funds

The decision was made after Mohammed was found guilty on 14 counts out of 18 charges, including forgery, misappropriation of funds, and conspiracy. The eight-man panel, presided over by Maj.-Gen. James Myam, disclosed that 24 witnesses were presented by the prosecution counsels, while the defendant called upon two witnesses to testify in his defense.

Maj.-Gen. Myam clarified that the first count against Mohammed was brought under section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Act Cap c38 law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and punishable under section 390 (7). This charge was also brought pursuant to section 114 of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 2004, underlining the gravity of the offenses committed.

The court ruling further mandated Mohammed to refund a portion of the stolen funds back into the account of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL). However, these sentences remain subject to the confirmation of the "confirming authority."

