ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former army general sentenced to jail for embezzling funds

Ima Elijah

Mohammed was found guilty on 14 counts out of 18 charges, including forgery, misappropriation of funds, and conspiracy.

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]
Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]

Recommended articles

The decision was made after Mohammed was found guilty on 14 counts out of 18 charges, including forgery, misappropriation of funds, and conspiracy. The eight-man panel, presided over by Maj.-Gen. James Myam, disclosed that 24 witnesses were presented by the prosecution counsels, while the defendant called upon two witnesses to testify in his defense.

Maj.-Gen. Myam clarified that the first count against Mohammed was brought under section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Act Cap c38 law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and punishable under section 390 (7). This charge was also brought pursuant to section 114 of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 2004, underlining the gravity of the offenses committed.

The court ruling further mandated Mohammed to refund a portion of the stolen funds back into the account of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL). However, these sentences remain subject to the confirmation of the "confirming authority."

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to his sentencing, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed had been detained in the Nigerian Army's facility at Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja, for over two years.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former army general sentenced to jail for embezzling funds

Former army general sentenced to jail for embezzling funds

BREAKING: Police declares Killaboi 'wanted' over death of girlfriend, Augusta

BREAKING: Police declares Killaboi 'wanted' over death of girlfriend, Augusta

CBN appoints 3 more banks for collection of export fees under NESS scheme

CBN appoints 3 more banks for collection of export fees under NESS scheme

Tragedy averted as emergency responders prevent tanker explosion in Surulere

Tragedy averted as emergency responders prevent tanker explosion in Surulere

How to check 2023 NECO SSCE results

How to check 2023 NECO SSCE results

BREAKING: Over 61% excel as NECO releases 2023 results

BREAKING: Over 61% excel as NECO releases 2023 results

FG set to partner with Kano Govt toward enhancing water supply in the State

FG set to partner with Kano Govt toward enhancing water supply in the State

NCDC records highest cholera cases in Zamfara, Ogun, 2 other in the country

NCDC records highest cholera cases in Zamfara, Ogun, 2 other in the country

I will change narrative about Africa - Nigeria-born Euronews presenter

I will change narrative about Africa - Nigeria-born Euronews presenter

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu