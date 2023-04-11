Former Anambra governor Mbadinuju, dies at 78

Mbadinuju was said to have died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the National Hospital in Abuja at the age of 78 after a brief illness.

He was the governor of Anambra State between 1999 and 2003 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The death of the ex-governor fondly called “Odera” was announced in a press statement signed by his son, Mr Cheta Mbadinuju, on behalf of the family.

The statement read, “With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, uncle, friend and associate, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman.

“Odera, as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of April 11, 2023 at the National Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.