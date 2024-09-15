ADVERTISEMENT
Forgive me for what I did to you while I was governor - Oshiomhole begs Igbinedion

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oshiomhole publicly recognised the crucial support he received from Igbinedion during his political career.

During a goodwill message at the banquet celebrating Igbinedion’s 90th birthday on Saturday in Benin, Oshiomhole described Igbinedion as a good father.

He praised the elder statesman’s contributions to society and took the opportunity to seek atonement.

He said, “You brought together people from all parts of the country; North, South, East, and West and across political and religious divides.”

“I want to publicly acknowledge your support for me in 2007 and 2008, without which I might never have become the governor of Edo State.”

He also expressed gratitude for the advice and guidance Igbinedion provided, both known and unknown to him, over the years.

“As a Catholic, I want to confess that I might have done some things I shouldn’t have done as governor.

“At 90, it is only right that I ask for your forgiveness for any of my actions that may have irritated you.”

He compared Igbinedion’s vast influence and large number of supporters to a parent with many children, some of whom inevitably cause frustration.

“That is the challenge of having too many children; you have tall ones, short ones, big ones, and small ones.

“And the small one turns out to be one of those that caused you harm”.

He continued, “I have always looked for one opportunity to say to the Esama of the universe that I am sorry for any of the things that I said knowingly or unknowingly or any of the things that I did that a son should never have done to a father.

“On your 90th birthday, I ask for your forgiveness, and I pray that you grant it.”

He lightheartedly reflected on parenthood, stating, “The only way to avoid children doing things you don’t like is not to have any.

“But with as many children as God has blessed you with, some are bound to irritate you.

“Even me that have six children, sometimes I wonder why they do the things that I do not approve of.

“Having said that, I believe that you have forgiven me and I feel now able to reunite and hug my brother, Lucky Igbinedion.”

He also lauded the Esama’s visionary leadership in establishing Nigeria’s first private university and other ventures that had brought the country international recognition.

News Agency Of Nigeria

