Forgery allegation: Gombe Govt hails court ruling in favour of Gov. Yahaya

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided by Justice Binta Nyako, struck out the case for lacking competence.

“We have not bothered ourselves about the case in the first place because it lacked focus, merit and moral standing, and we refused to be distracted by it in any way.

“ For a person as Barde who did not participate in a primary election and who lacks any political base whatsoever to be instituting this kind of case, defies all logic, especially after the state’s INEC had declared Gov. Inuwa as the candidate for election.

” But we understand that he was desperate to achieve a political base.

“ Only a confused and idle person in one party will challenge the nomination of a candidate by another political party to which he has no link whatsoever,” he said.

The Special Adviser commended the court ruling as a clear evidence of the rule of law governing the ruling APC in Nigeria.