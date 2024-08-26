Motorists, residents stranded as floods take over FCT road, fare hikes follow

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the flooding and gridlock created a chaotic scene at the Mararaba section of the road, in New Kara Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

NAN reports that the rains, which began early hours on Monday morning, overwhelmed the area’s poor drainage system, causing severe flooding that took over the road.

Many vehicles broke down in the floods, as drivers struggled to navigate the deep water, complicating the already severe traffic congestion. Residents and commuters faced hours of delay while trying to catch commercial vehicles amid the gridlock.

Peter Obi, a resident, said that the situation was made difficult as some commercial bus drivers seized the opportunity to hike fares.

“Every time it rains like this, we face the same problems. The drainage system can’t contain the water, and it always leads to flooding and traffic congestion.

“Now, with the fare hike, it is just unbearable. The government really needs to do something about this,’’ he said.

Another commuter, Vincent Okonkwo, said transportation fares always increase whenever it rains.

“When there is no rain, I spend about ₦1,000 from my house in Ado to Wuse zone 2, where my office is. Now, I am spending about ₦2,000 to get to the destination.

“As it is now, the traffic is heavy, and I am not even sure when I will get to the office,” he stated.

Another commuter, Miss Blessing Ani, who lived in Masaka and worked in Berger, said she paid an extra ₦1,200 to get to her office.

“Right now, with the rain, I am paying ₦2,200 instead of the ₦1,000 I usually pay to my office,

“This is worrisome because of the economic situation in the country. Some time, I don’t even go to work because of the hike in fare when it rains,” she stated.

Ani called on the local government, Nasarawa state and the FCT Administration to come to the aid of millions of residents and commuters in the area. She also enjoined the management of Young Shall Grow Transportation Company, whose frontage is more affected by the flooding, to embark on palliative measures, pending a final solution by the appropriate authority.