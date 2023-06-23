Flood submerges 116 houses at Trademore Estate, no life lost – FEMA.

Dr Abbas Idriss, the Director-General, FEMA, said this in a statement signed by Nkechi Isa, the Head, Public Affairs, FEMA, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that 116 houses were submerged, but no life was lost, following a heavy downpour which started in the early hours of the day.

Idriss said that the flood which was caused by infractions on the water channels, had made the Estate to be vulnerable to flooding.

The FEMA boss dismissed social media reports alleging that a resident of the estate was missing as a result of the flood.

He however appealed to residents whose houses were built on water channels to relocate.

Idriss who said that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had predicted heavy flooding in the FCT this year, also advised residents living on flood prone areas to relocate.