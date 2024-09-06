ADVERTISEMENT
Flood kills 20, destroys over 10,000 houses, farmlands in Yobe LG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Flood kills 20, displaces 2,000 in Yobe LG [NAN]
Ibrahim told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Gashua that most of the deceased were people trapped under the debris of collapsed mud houses.

Ibrahim said that the flood destroyed more than 10,000 houses and farmlands across 200 communities.

The chairman listed villages worst hit by the disaster including Misilli, Lawan Musa, Dagona, Dala, Katuzu and Sabongarin Gashua.

He said that 2,000 persons displaced by the flood were taking shelter in three camps in Gashua.

He listed the camps as Goodluck, Zango 2 and Babuje.

Ibrahim said the council, despite its meagre resources, had been feeding the displaced persons since they came to the camps.

He said that Senator Ahmad Lawan, former Senate President, recently donated N10 million to the victims, while the state was already distributing non-food items to the victims.

He urged the federal government to come to the aid of the flood victims whose population was increasing by the day.

“The magnitude of this disaster is so enormous and Bade has no capacity to manage it.

“That is why I am appealing to the federal government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to come to our aid as the number of displaced persons continues to rise,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

