RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Flood destroys road in Edo community 2 months after construction

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Millions of naira were allocated to the project.

Road in Edo State destroyed by flood [TrackaNG]
Road in Edo State destroyed by flood [TrackaNG]

A 4-kilometer stretch road at Ohanmi, Owan East local government area of Edo State has been destroyed by flood just two months after it was tarred.

Recommended articles

TrackaNG, a project by civic tech organisation, BudgitNG, raised alarm about the substandard work done on the road in a Twitter post on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

The project was awarded to Messrs Hunslow International Limited by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Tracka said millions of naira were allocated to the project, and called on anti-graft agencies to investigate the process.

"Kindly help do the NEEDFUL," the agency said.

Edo was similarly in the spotlight last month after a resident complained in a viral video about a poor road project in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The project was also handled by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture And Rural Development who awarded the contract to Royal Jeff Nig Ltd.

Governor Godwin Obaseki directed a state agency to take over the road project after describing the work done as substandard.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Bakare is okay with northerner taking over from Buhari in 2023

Flood destroys road in Edo community 2 months after construction

Boko Haram: Gov Zulum says 10% of Borno people unaccounted for

NDA says its personnel are trailing gunmen after attack

Oloyede begins 2nd tenure as JAMB boss, tasks staff on rededication

COVID-19: Lagos releases list of 183 vaccination centres

Uncertainty rocks PDP as deputy takes over as national chairman

Buhari is worst president at keeping his promises - Ortom

NDLEA arrests 96-year-old ex-soldier for dealing in illicit drugs