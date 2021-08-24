A 4-kilometer stretch road at Ohanmi, Owan East local government area of Edo State has been destroyed by flood just two months after it was tarred.
Flood destroys road in Edo community 2 months after construction
Millions of naira were allocated to the project.
TrackaNG, a project by civic tech organisation, BudgitNG, raised alarm about the substandard work done on the road in a Twitter post on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
The project was awarded to Messrs Hunslow International Limited by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Tracka said millions of naira were allocated to the project, and called on anti-graft agencies to investigate the process.
"Kindly help do the NEEDFUL," the agency said.
Edo was similarly in the spotlight last month after a resident complained in a viral video about a poor road project in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.
The project was also handled by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture And Rural Development who awarded the contract to Royal Jeff Nig Ltd.
Governor Godwin Obaseki directed a state agency to take over the road project after describing the work done as substandard.
