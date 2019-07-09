Flood has destroyed more than 50 houses and displaced over 200 persons in Yalleman and Dakayyawa towns in Kaugama Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The Information Officer for the council, Alhaji Fahad Muhammad, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaugama that the flood was caused by heavy rain which began by 4 p.m on Monday and lasted till 10 p.m.

Muhammad said that the displaced persons were taking shelter in neighbouring towns.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed that blockage of drainage in the areas were largely responsible for the disaster.

“If residents of these areas have been making efforts to clear drainage, the destruction would have been averted or at least minimized,’’ the information officer said.

He said that the council was currently assessing the extent of the damages caused by the flood with a view to bringing succour to the victims.

Muhammad appealed to the State and Federal Governments to also assist the victims with relief materials.

NAN reports that Yalleman and Dakayyawa towns were also affected by the 2018 flood that killed 21 persons and ravaged over 200 communities in the state.