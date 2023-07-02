First Lady tasks Super Falcons to win World Cup

She gave the charge in Abuja on Saturday while hosting the team to a dinner ahead of its departure on Sunday for the tournament which starts July 20 and ends August 20.

Sen. Tinubu, who was represented by Dr Betta Edu, the APC National Women Leader, said that Nigeria’s appearance at the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup must be for the noble purpose of bringing the coveted cup home.

Drumming support for the Super Falcons, she pointed out that football was a major unifier in the country, urging the team to work hard so as to match the expectations of Nigerians.

“It is important that you remain committed by playing together as a team; no one should think that she’s better player than the other.

“It is only when you play as a team that you can record success. It is my expectation that this time, you will surpass your previous efforts.

“I am sure that 99.9 per cent of Nigerians will stay glued to their television sets to watch you. Please try your best to bring the cup home.”

While expressing her faith in the ability and pedigree of the team to excel at the mundial, the first lady promised to receive the team herself when they bring the cup home.

Earlier, the President of Nigeria Football Federations (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gashua, had thanked the Federal Government for supporting the team.

“Football remains the biggest unifier across the world; it has helped to shore up our national image while helping to reduce criminal tendencies among the youth.

“I want to encourage the coaches to be more committed because you will be accountable for the outing.”

Among dignitaries that attended the dinner were Philip Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo, top sports administrators and members of the diplomatic corps.