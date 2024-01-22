First Lady Remi Tinubu calls for intensified prayers over security concerns

Remi Tinubu took to her official Twitter handle on Monday, January 22, 2024, to convey her message. This comes in response to the liberation of the Al-Kadriyar sisters, who were reportedly set free on Saturday, January 20, night following the payment of ₦100 million to their abductors.

The First Lady extended her congratulations to the Al-Kadriyar family, expressing gratitude towards Nigerian women who fervently prayed for the safe return of four out of the five abducted girls. Tragically, one of the sisters lost her life during the ordeal.

In her tweet, Tinubu stated the efficacy of prayer, stating, “I rejoice with the Al-Kadriyar family, friends, and Nigerians in general for the safe return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters."

She continued, "Prayer works, and I want to thank all Nigerians, especially mothers, for praying for the safe return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters. Let us, however, not relent in our prayers."

Tinubu appealed for continued collective prayers, stressing that the nation's challenges require concerted efforts. “Let us intensify our prayers as it is prayers that would bring us out of this conundrum we find ourselves in as a nation," she urged.